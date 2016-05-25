Sex Pistols ex Steve Jones to launch Lonely Boy autobiography

Steve Jones is to release his autobiography Lonely Boy in the UK on November 17.

The former Sex Pistols guitarist-turned radio host has been working with journalist Ben Thompson on the memoir, which details his abusive childhood and life of petty crime before he developed a passion for punk music which brought him back from the brink.

Lonely Boy is described as: “Steve’s modern Dickensian tale begins in the streets of Hammersmith and Shepherd’s Bush, West London, where as a lonely, neglected boy living off his wits and his petty thievery, he is given purpose by the glam art rock of David Bowie and Roxy Music and becomes one of the first generation of ragamuffin punks taken under the wings of Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood.

“For the very first time, Steve describes the sadness of never knowing his dad, the neglect and abuse he suffered at the hands of his stepfather, and how his interest in music and fashion saved him from a potential life of crime spent in remand centers and prison.”

Lonely Boy can be pre-ordered via Amazon.

