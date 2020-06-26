Sevendust pay tribute to Soundgarden with dazzling cover of The Day I Tried To Live

Sevendust have released a lyric video to accompany their brand new cover of Soundgarden’s classic track The Day I Tried To Live.

The song was the second single taken from Soundgarden’s 1994 album Superunknown, with Sevendust deciding to cover it after seeing the societal changes taking place around the world over recent months, saying that the lyrics are as relevant today as they were when The Day I Tried To Live was first released.

Sevendust vocalist Lajon Witherspoon explains: “Soundgarden is such an important band to all of us in Sevendust and this love for them goes all the way back to when we were starting.

“We discussed trying to do one of their songs and our producer Michael ‘Elvis’ Baskette suggested The Day I Tried To Live. I would have been fine with any of those songs personally.

“When I first heard it, I thought the lyrics were timeless. The lyrics are about trying to experience new things and change the way you live, and we see examples of that every day with what is happening around the world.

“To have the chance to cover this song and release it is so special to all of us. Thank you, Chris Cornell and Soundgarden.”

The video was created by Wayne Joyner who has previously worked with artists including Dream Theater and is Sevendust’s first material since 2018 album All I See Is War.

Sevendust are scheduled to appear at the Rebel Rock festival in Orlando, Florida, on September 18 and have booked a handful of Australian dates in 2021.

Sevendust 2020/21 tour dates

Sep 18: Orlando Rebel Rock, FL

Feb 16: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Feb 18: Newcastle West NEX, Australia

Feb 19: Moore Park Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Feb 20: Brendale Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia