Serj Tankian admits he “emotionally checked out” during System Of A Down’s final albums

Serj Tankian says he “emotionally checked out” while making System Of A Down’s final albums.

The singer makes the admission in the new issue of Metal Hammer. Talking to writer Rich Hobson, he says he became “passive” while the nu metal stars were working on what are thus far their last studio albums, 2005’s Mezmerize and Hypnotize.

“I had a very unique relationship with the last few [System] records because I had, to a certain degree, emotionally checked out of the band while making them,” Tankian confesses.

(Image credit: Future (Photo: Travis Shinn))

He continues, “Because of the push and pull, I became very passive. There was music I wanted to bring in that I felt like I couldn’t… I was in a weird place. I contributed creatively, but I didn’t… I don’t know. I needed oxygen – I felt like there was too much going on.”

Tankian adds, however, that the recording of Mezmerize and Hypnotize with longtime System producer Rick Rubin “had its beautiful moments”.

“I still think those songs are great,” he explains. “But when I think back on it, I also remember that it was a weird phase of my life, and that’s something I have to be aware of as well. We really enjoyed recording the albums at Rick Rubin’s place in Laurel Canyon, right across from the Houdini house.”

System went on a hiatus within months of Mezmerize and Hypnotize coming out. The band reunited in 2011 but haven’t made a new record since. Their only studio release has been the double A-side single Protect The Land/Genocidal Humanoidz.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an interview with The Sun last month, Tankian said what it would take for System to finally make another album. “I would say if System ever decided to make a record, it would be a fresh start in a brand new way, in a beautiful new direction,” he said.

The singer also revealed that the band have unreleased songs in their vault, which he deems “hidden gems”. “We do have some unreleased material from the past that’s set. I forgot how many songs there are, but it’s a handful of them that would be interesting also in an archival capacity because I think some of them are some really amazing gems.”

As well as the discussion with Tankian, the new issue of Metal Hammer features a massive interview with Papa Roach as they gear up to mark 25 years of Infest. It also lists nu metal’s greatest deep cuts, details the return of Linkin Park and visits Epica in the studio as they record their next album. Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.