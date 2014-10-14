Sepultura book to land in time for Christmas

Sepultura’s first ever complete biography is to be available in time for Christmas.

Relentless: Thirty Years of Sepultura will be released in English for the first time on December 4 and charts the three-decade long career of the metal veterans. Written by Sao Paulo-based author Jason Korolenko, it will be published by Rocket 88.

The synopsis describes the book as the “remarkable story of how Brazil’s biggest musical act came to sell over 20 million albums worldwide. From their beginnings playing music that could have seen them arrested, through three decades of success, struggle and strife and including new details about members leaving, Relentless uncovers the story of one of the world’s most influential metal acts. Written with the support of the band, it is illustrated with over 70 photos, many from the band’s personal archives, and most previously unseen.””

Guitarist Andreas Kisser says: “There is fantastic research on Brazil and the political context. It has some very detailed stuff on the songs and the studio. It’s awesome.”

For more information, visit sepulturabook.com

The band have remained at loggerheads with former frontman Max Cavalera in recent months with current singer Derrick Green having to publicly blast claims made by Cavalera that the band won’t be recording any more studio albums.

Cavalera released his own autobiography, My Bloody Roots, earlier in the year which charted his journey from Sepultura to Soulfly and beyond.