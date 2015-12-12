Scott Weiland laid to rest

Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland was laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Family, friends and ex-bandmates attended the low-key ceremony to bid farewell to the singer, who was found dead on his tour bus in Bloomington, Minnesota on December 3 while on the road with his band The Wildabouts.

Authorities later confirmed Weiland was discovered alongside a variety of drugs in the vehicle after receiving a call about a suspected overdose.

Susan Holmes-McKagan, wife of Velvet Revolver bassist Duff McKagan, shared her thoughts on the private service via Instagram.

Mckagan says: “Bet you didn’t know this – Duff and I met a nice couple who met at a Velvet Revolver show. They always remind us of how VR’s music brought their hearts and souls together, and are happily married now five yrs. They are so sweet and thankful to the guys for their truly awe-inspiring shows, and music that brought them and so many people together.

“RIP Scott. Today is your funeral, and a very difficult one for Duff and I and so many others. We love you Scott. Sending love and light.”

Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner’s wife, Chris, also revealed her experience via Instagram.

She writes: “A very sad day when you bury a friend. He was a good man. Don’t believe everything you read. Remember, we were all there. She adds that the service was “filled with love and funny beautiful stories about Scott.”

No official cause of death has been confirmed and toxicology reports from Weiland’s autopsy are expected in four to eight weeks.

The late singer’s ex-wife and their two teenage children published an open letter this week asking fans not to “glorify this tragedy.”

A photo posted by on