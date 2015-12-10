Weiland tour bus drugs haul

The bus where former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland died was found to contain two bags of a white substance along with pills and other medication.

The body of the Wildabouts mainman was discovered last week in the vehicle in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The cause of his death has still to be confirmed, with toxicology reports from the singer’s autopsy expected in around four to eight weeks, according to local authorities.

Billboard report that Weiland’s body was found “alone in a bedroom” on the bus where there was also an “unknown white substance packaged in baggies.”

A police warrant also states that “two clean baggies with white substance common with the way narcotics are packaged” were also discovered.

Police previously confirmed cocaine was found on the bus.

In addition, police seized a “baggie with green leafy substance” along with Viagra, painkillers, sleeping pills and Ziprasidone – a drug used to treat symptoms of bipolar disorder.

Wildabouts bassist Tommy Black was arrested for possession of cocaine after Weiland’s body was discovered.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune say he’s now been released from jail “pending further investigation.”