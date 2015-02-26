Scott Weiland 'exhilarated' by Wildabouts work

Scott Weiland has revealed that no recording process has excited him as much as his Stone Temple Pilots debut in 1992 – until he laid down tracks with new outfit The Wildabouts.

Their debut album Blaster launches on March 30 via EarMusic, with Weiland previously stating the material was a departure from his work with STP and Velvet Revolver. And he says the vibe in his new band is similar to his early days in the studio.

He tells Loudwire: “Core was my first album and so there was a real special and exciting vibe during the making of that album. This was very similar because I am starting from scratch again with a new band.

“The writing, the demoing of the songs and the recording was just so exciting and I haven’t been this exhilarated since making Core.”

And he reports he’s confident that fans of his previous bands will appreciate Blaster.

He continues: “I think that it will be well-received by Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver fans because it’s not an experimental solo album like my first two albums were. This isn’t like an art project, it’s very much a band album.

“It’s got big riffs and really it’s a rock and roll album. I think Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver fans will relate to that.”

Scott Weiland and The Wildabouts will play the Garage in London on April 9. Weiland recently said his legal drama with Stone Temple Pilots was behind him. The latter are currently recording material with Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

Blaster tracklist