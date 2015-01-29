Weiland's Wildabouts offer 'indie' rock edge

Scott Weiland says his new project has more of an ‘indie rock’ feel than anything he’s worked on in the past.

The former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman’s new group is called Scott Weiland And The Wildabouts and he says it will appeal to fans who found some of his solo work, like 2008’s Happy In Galoshes, a little too experimental for their taste.

The band release debut album Blaster on March 31 via Softdrive Records following a successful PledgeMusic campaign. And the singer says he’s not been this happy musically since STP’s debut album Core.

Weiland tells Mitch Lafon: I haven’t felt this excited about a record or a band since I made Core. I’m just ecstatic.

“It’s a band, like Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers. That type of band. Tom Petty is a heartbreaker and I’m a wildabout. That’s kind of what I liken it to. Not sonically, although I am a huge Tom Petty fan.

“I’ve known these guys for a long time, they play in my solo band so I’ve been playing with them on and off for about nine years.

“It’s different than both of the rock bands I’ve been in. It’s more of a garage rock, indie rock kind of feel. But it is still rock. So I think STP fans and Velvet Revolver fans who weren’t into an experimental record like Happy In Galoshes will definitely be into this because it’s got some big riffs on it.”

Weiland this week denied he had ever been a part of supergroup Art Of Anarchy, insisting he was hired to work on the record only and that his involvement has now ended.

He adds: “This is my only focus right now. It’s hard to say what will transpire, you never can say never in rock ‘n’ roll. But this is where my heart and soul is.”