Scorpions to headline Rocklahoma

Scorpions, Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, Rob Zombie, Megadeth, Chevelle, 3 Doors Down, Sixx:A.M. and more have been confirmed for this year’s Rocklahoma Festival, which takes place at the “Catch the Fever” Festival Grounds in Pryor, OK on the Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-29.

“We’re looking very much forward to seeing all of you at the Rocklahoma Festival on Memorial Day Weekend,” say Scorpions. “Are we ready to rock you like a hurricane again? You bet!”

Other acts announced today include Collective Soul, Sebastian Bach, Bullet For My Valentine, Great White, Sevendust, P.O.D., Hellyeah, Steel Panther, Pop Evil, Saint Asonia, Bang Tango, Last In Line (featuring Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice & Jimmy Bain), Thousand Foot Krutch, Texas Hippie Coalition, The Sword, Red Sun Rising, Hatebreed, DevilDriver, Mystery, Wilson, Avatar, Wild Throne, The Glorious Sons, Citizen Zero, Banshee, Nova Rex, Prophets Of Addiction, Beggars Jam, NiteRain, Freeway Mad, Midnite Sin, 3-D In Your Face, Teer, 5-Star Hooker, Dead Metal Society, Electro_Nomicon, Kore Rozzik, Diamond Lane, Chaotic Resemblance, Project Terror, The Tip, NICNOS, Stolen Rhodes, Screaming For Silence, DREK, A Course Of Action, Lovebettie, and BC and the Big Rig.

Presale tickets are available from the Festival website, while camping tickets may be purchased by calling the Rocklahoma Camping Office on (866) 310-2288.