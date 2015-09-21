Scorpions tease Savage Amusement release

Scorpions have issued a teaser clip showcasing the reissue of their 1988 album Savage Amusement.

It’s the latest in their run of deluxe editions to mark the German band’s 50th anniversary, and follows their stream of unreleased demo Running For The Plane last week from 1982’s Blackout.

The Savage Amusement reissue is out on November 6 on CD/DVD and features unreleased bonus tracks and previously unreleased demos Edge Of Time, Dancing In The Moonlight, Taste Of Love, Don’t Wait Too Long, Fast And Furious and Living For Tomorrow.

The DVD contains the band’s From Russia With Love documentary along with live footage from their shown in Leningrad to support the original release, along with official promos and interviews.

In addition, the band have announced that the film Forever And A Day, recorded to mark what was supposed to be their farewell tour in support of 2010 album Sting In The Tail, will be screened at select US cinemas on October 14. Find out more.

Savage Amusement tracklist

Disc 1

Don’t Stop At The Top Rhythm Of Love Passion Rules The Game Media Overkill Walking On The Edge We Let It Rock…You Let It Roll Every Minute Every Day Love On The Run Believe In Love Taste Of Love (Unreleased Demo) Edge Of Time (Unreleased Demo) Don’t Wait Too Long (Unreleased Demo) Fast And Furious (Unreleased Demo) Dancing With The Moonlight (Unreleased Demo) Living For Tomorrow (Unreleased Demo) I Can’t Explain

Disc 2