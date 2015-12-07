Scorpions, Rob Zombie, Disturbed join Carolina Rebellion

The bill for this year’s Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion has been announced. The line-up is headed by Scorpions, Rob Zombie and Disturbed, with support from ZZ Top, Five Finger Death Punch, Deftones, Shinedown, Lynyrd Skynyrd, A Day To Remember, Bring Me The Horizon and more. The festival takes place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Rock City Campgrounds in Concord, NC, on May 6-8 2016. It’s the first time the festival has run over three days.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: rock’n’roll is a way of life, and Carolina Rebellion is living proof,” says Shinedown’s Brent Smith. “We are honoured to be on this year’s lineup. We hope the Rebels are ready, because we are!”

“ZZ Top is coming at’cha with some raucous rock’n’roll to the Rebellion,” adds Billy Gibbons. ”We are looking forward to this massive rock party. Come on!”

Other acts playing the festival include Alice Cooper, Cypress Hill, Pennywise, Lamb Of God, Megadeth, Ghost, Sixx:A.M., Anthrax, Collective Soul, Clutch, The Sword, The Struts, Yelawolf, BABYMETAL, Pop Evil, Bullet For My Valentine, P.O.D., Sevendust, Hellyeah, Between The Buried & Me, Parkway Drive, Black Stone Cherry, Saint Asonia, Trivium, Escape The Fate, August Burns Red, Turbowolf, Enter Shikari, Sick Puppies, Filter, Candlebox, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, New Years Day, Aranda, Thousand Foot Krutch, Red Sun Rising, Texas Hippie Coalition, Hands Like Houses, Code Orange, Failure Anthem, Avatar, Lacey Sturm, The Glorious Sons, From Ashes To New, Wilson, I Prevail, Monster Truck, Audiotopsy, Wild Throne, and RavenEye.

