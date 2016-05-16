Scorpion Child stream Moon Tension

Scorpion Child have streamed their track Moon Tension from second album Acid Roulette.

The follow-up to their 2013 self-titled debut arrives on June 10 via Nuclear Blast, and tells the story of a travelling man imprisoned for a murder he didn’t commit.

Frontman Aryn Jonathan Black recently said: “He was forced into confessing by his wife and her wealthy lover. Sentenced to a life’s term, he goes through extreme emotions, dealing with the only woman he’d ever loved taking everything away from him.

“He experiences many psychological changes throughout the years, and escapes by means of drugs and his writings. These songs become his diary of a madman.”

Scorpion Child previously revealed their tracks My Woman In Black and She Sings, I Kill. They play the Download festival at Donington next month. Acid Roulette is available for pre-order now.

Scorpion Child: Acid Roulette tracklist