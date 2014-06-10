Trending

Scholz too busy for Boston tours

By News  

Guitarist couldn't tear himself away from studio

Tom Scholz says years spent cooped up in studios have prevented Boston from touring as often as he'd like.

The band have just started a tour in support of last year’s album Life, Love & Hope and guitarist Scholz says he is as excited about this run of shows as he has been at any point in Boston’s near 40-year career.

He tells K-Hits: “The real problem was that I was always in the studio, being the writer, producer and guy that plays most of the instruments on the recordings. I was in the studio for years on end working on those albums and I simply didn’t have time to interrupt it with a tour.

“Now that we’ve got a new album out and I just finished doing the vinyl mastering and the project is done, thank God now I can go out and play guitar. This is the best sounding band playing this material that I’ve ever heard.”

Scholz – who describes himself as the “antithesis” of the usual image of a rock star – is a talented engineer and inventor who uses amps he designed and built himself.