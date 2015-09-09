Scale The Summit premiere Blue Sun video

Scale The Summit have premiered their video for Blue Sun with Prog.

It’s taken from the US prog metal outfit’s fifth album V, out on September 18 via Prosthetic Records.

Guitarist Chris Letchford says: “People have always wanted STS to go crazy with shredding – and we finally catered to that demand on this song. I consider this the album’s epic song. It has some of my favourite parts of the whole record. We’re really tapping into prog metal goodness on this one.”

V is available for pre-order now.

