Saxon’s Biff Byford cancels UK and European solo tour

Biff Byford has been forced to cancel his upcoming UK and European solo tour.

The Saxon frontman had lined up a total of 21 shows throughout April and May in support of his album School Of Hard Knocks, which was released last month through Silver Lining Records.

However, low ticket sales – which could be down to the global spread of coronavirus – have meant that the dates will now not go ahead.

Byford says: “The honest truth is the tickets for the forthcoming tour have just not sold as everyone expected for whatever reason, so we have cancelled the dates as scheduled with a view to hopefully re-visiting at a later date.

“It’s sad as I was looking forward to the spoken word and live band show, but it’s just not to be at this time.

“I want to thank everyone who bought the album and supported me. Keep the faith and see you on the road with Saxon.”

Each night of the tour was to have been split into two halves, with the first seeing Byford interviewed by That Metal Show’s Don Jamieson. The second half would have seen the vocalist joined by his band for a live performance.

Ticket refunds are available from the point of purchase.

Saxon’s shows later this month in Glasgow, London and Manchester and still scheduled to take place.

Biff Byford cancelled 2020 tour dates

Apr 17: Gateshead Sage 2, UK

Apr 18: Birmingham Town Hall,UK

Apr 20: Glasgow St. Lukes, UK

Apr 21: Leeds City Varieties, UK

Apr 22: Bath Komedia, UK

Apr 24: Liverpool Arts Club

Apr 25: Aberdare Coliseum Theatre, UK

Apr 27: Milton Keynes The Stables, UK

Apr 28: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Apr 29: Brighton Old Market,UK

May 01: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

May 02: EssenTurock, Germany

May 03: Sint-Niklaas Casino, Belgium

May 05: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

May 08: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden

May 09: Trollhattan N3 Stagebox, Sweden

May 10: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

May 12: Berlin Passionskirche, Germany

May 13: Munich Technikum, Germany

May 14: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

May 15: Vaureal Le Forum, France

