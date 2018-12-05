Saxon tease “explosive” 40th anniversary tour in new video

Saxon have confirmed that they’ll head out on the road in 2019 to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

In September this year, frontman Biff Byford told Moshpit Passion that they had “something planned” to mark the career milestone. Now they’ve released a video to confirm that they’ll tour – with dates to be revealed in due course.

Saxon say: “To celebrate the 40th year of Saxon, the band will be back with their largest, loudest, brightest, most explosive show ever! Cities and venues to be announced… watch this space!”

Check out the video below.

Earlier this year, Saxon launched a promo for their Thunderbolt track Predator, which featured a guest appearance from Amon Amarth frontman Johan Hegg – and also released a tour edition of their latest album.

Along with all 11 tracks from the record, the special edition features the Raw Version of Nosferatu, along with two live cuts: Thunderbolt, recorded in Frankfurt in March, and Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz), which was captured during Saxon’s performance in Los Angeles in April.