Saxon release epic single The Pilgrimage

Saxon have released a video for new single The Pilgrimage. It's taken from the band's 24th studio Carpe Diem, which is out now, and we're saying the verses sound a bit like AC/DC's Hell's Bells.

“Pilgrimage is a fantastic word,” exclaims frontman Biff Byford, “People go on pilgrimages all the time, not just in a historical or religious sense, but it’s about going and visiting either a place that you feel is special in your life or somebody that’s meant something in your life.

"You can go on a pilgrimage to go see your great grandfather who died in the First World War for instance. They’re journeys of great weight and importance."

The release comes at the end of a week in which Saxon played two 40th Anniversary shows, at Manchester's O2 Apollo and London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, supported by fellow members of British rock royalty Uriah Heep, Girlschool and Diamond Head.

The release of The Pilgrimage comes less than a month after the launch of Remember The Fallen, a song paying tribute to the millions worldwide who've died after contracting Covid-19. The band shared a video for Carpe Diem's title track in November.

"We never make an album that we don’t expect to be fantastic,” says Byford, “because there are no laurels around here, and as a band, we’re always trying to do something a little bit new, a little bit daring.

"I love fast metal like Princess Of The Night and 20,000 Feet, and I try and bring that style of Saxon into the music now, but in a more modern style. We don’t sound like an old band on records because we’re not sitting back on our past success."

Saxon embark on a UK tour in November. Full dates below.

Saxon 2022 UK Tour

Nov 11: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Nov 12: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 13: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Nov 14: Cardiff St. David’s Hall

Nov 15: Bath Forum

Nov 16: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 18: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Nov 19: Backburn King George's Hall

Nov 20: Aberdeen Music Hall

Nov 21: Glasgow Barrowland

Nov 22: Hull City Hall

Nov 23: York Barbican

Nov 25: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Nov 26: London Roundhouse