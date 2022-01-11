Saxon honour Covid-19 dead with new single Remember The Fallen

Saxon have shared a new single, Remember The Fallen, paying tribute to the millions worldwide who have died after contracting Covid-19 in the ongoing pandemic. World Health Organisation data suggests that, as of January 10, 2022 there have been 5,486,304 deaths linked to the virus.

Remember The Fallen is the second single previewing the NWOBHM veterans’ forthcoming Carpe Diem album, following the release of the album’s title track in November.



“I wanted to write a song about Covid, about the people that have died, and give my perception of how it seemed to happen,” says frontman Biff Byford. “Certain aspects of it all are quite mysterious, and of course, it hasn’t finished yet, has it? We should all remember those who have died as a group of people not really knowing why they died, because the information wasn’t there.”

Carpe Diem, the band’s 23rd studio album, is set for release on February 4, via Silver Lining Music. It is produced by Andy Sneap (Judas Priest/Machine Head/Killswitch Engage) at Backstage Recording Studios in Derbyshire, with Byford and Sneap mixing and mastering.

“I do think it’s a very intense album,” says Byford, “and maybe some of that intensity comes from the frustration of not being able to do anything in the Covid period.”

“We’re gonna be quite busy this year,” the singer promises. “There are festivals which have been rescheduled from two years ago, we’re looking to go to America, we’re also going to tour UK and Europe later in the year and like everyone really, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed that everything works out and we can do it all. We’re also recording the second Inspirations album, and as we do that, you never know, we might write a few songs for the next Saxon album…”