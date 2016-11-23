Saxon - Let Me Feel Your Power album review

This is not the first live Saxon album, and if their runaway discography is any indication, it sure as fuck won’t be the last. Most of the running time is eaten up by crusty old chestnuts from the NWOBHM era, and if you think 2015-era Saxon is better at chugging through Princess Of The Night than 1981 Saxon, then you don’t remember 1981 too well.

And really, the CD version is just the soundtrack to the DVD, which at least allows you to watch the leathery crusaders in action. So, why are we here? What’s the point? Well, here’s the twist: it sounds amazing.

Fidelity wise, the three shows represented here (Munich, Brighton and a bonus show in Chicago), are studio-worthy – bright and powerful, capturing a band well into their golden years still giving it one thousand per cent. And that’s really what Let Me Feel Your Power is really about: reckless heroism. It won’t win over any new converts – even we can’t take double-helpings of Motorcycle Man this late in the game – but for the Saxon faithful, this will sound like gospel.