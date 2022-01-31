Saxon announce 14-city Seize The Day tour across the UK

Saxon have shared details of their UK Seize The Day tour.

The NWOBHM stalwarts will visit 14 cities across England, Scotland and Wales on the trek, which is being staged in support of their new album Carpe Diem, which is being released on February 4 via Silver Lining Music.

The quintet will play:

Nov 11: Ipswich, Regent

Nov 12: Southampton, O2 Guidhall

Nov 13: Bexhill, De La Warr Pavillion

Nov 14: Cardiff, St David’s Hall

Nov 15: Bath, Forum

Nov 16: Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Nov 18: Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Nov 19: Blackburn, King’s George Hall

Nov 20: Aberdeen, Music Hall

Nov 21: Glasgow, Barrowland

Nov 22: Hull, City Hall

Nov 23: York, Barbican

Nov 25: Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Nov 26: London, Roundhouse

The quintet have already released two singles from Carpe Diem, the title track and Remember The Fallen, which pays tribute to the millions worldwide who have died after contracting Covid-19 in the ongoing pandemic.



“I wanted to write a song about Covid, about the people that have died, and give my perception of how it seemed to happen,” says frontman Biff Byford. “Certain aspects of it all are quite mysterious, and of course, it hasn’t finished yet, has it? We should all remember those who have died as a group of people not really knowing why they died, because the information wasn’t there.”



Byford suggests that 2022 is going to be a busy year for his band.

“There are festivals which have been rescheduled from two years ago, we’re looking to go to America… and like everyone really, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed that everything works out and we can do it all,” he says. “We’re also recording the second Inspirations album, and as we do that, you never know, we might write a few songs for the next Saxon album…”