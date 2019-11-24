Save £155 on these Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 earbuds

Black Friday is here! OK, strictly speaking it's on 29 November, but who can wait til then? Not retailers, who've started knocking money off products now.

And that means that products that might have been out of your reach are suddenly affordable. Like these Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 earbuds, "probably the best-looking and most expensive wireless earphones on the market that you can buy right now," said our sister site TechRadar.

As bluetooth headphones go, the Beoplay E8s are elegantly designed, far cooler than the ubiquitous Apple Airpods and now even cheaper.

TechRadar's reviewer warned us about the four-hour battery life but added: "The touch controls are responsive, and we just can’t get over how gorgeous these things look. Yes, you’re going to be paying a higher price, but for this kind of premium finish and audio quality, it almost seems worth it." This is high-tech audio at a price that's within reach.