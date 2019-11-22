Save over £100 on these Sony Wh-XB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones

Black Friday is officially a week away, but that hasn't stopped the major retailers from starting their sales now.

These Sony WH-XB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones are a bridge between the company’s Extra Bass series and their premium WH-1000XM3 cans. With overpowering bass., balanced mids and detailed highs, an impressive battery life (30 hours on a single charge with noise cancellation enabled and for 35 hours without it), it's the best of both worlds.

And now they've knocked £101 off the UK price, meaning you get top quality headphones for £139 (or 5 monthly payments of £25.80).