Savatage confirm festival reunion

Savatage will reunite for a set at next year's Wacken Open Air festival in Germany, guitarist Chris Caffery has confirmed – and it'll immediately follow a performance by offshoot band Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

It’s the first Savatage show since they split in 2002 after deciding their career had stagnated, leaving mainman Jon Oliva to create TSO alongside producer Paul O’Neill and Al Pitrelli.

Wacken bosses say: “Paul and Jon are coming to WOA with their most important projects – TSO will be performing live on stage, followed immediately by a Savatage reunion gig, marking their first live performance in over a decade. These will be the only live appearances of both bands in Europe in 2015.”

Caffery reports: “Our patience has finally paid off – Savatage will finally be playing again! And the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will make an appearance. Savatage will close the festival that night following TSO’s first-ever European festival appearance.”

Next year’s edition of Wacken takes place from July 30 until August 1. This year’s event, the 25th, wrapped up on Saturday.