Satriani streams Shockwave title track

Song is taken from guitar hero's 15 album

Joe Satriani is streaming the title track from his upcoming album Shockwave Supernova.

The guitarist’s 15th solo album – named after his alter ego – is out on July 24. It was recorded with producer John Cuniberti and sees Satch working with keyboardist and guitarist Mike Keneally, drummer Marco Minnemann and bassist Bryan Beller.

He says: “I couldn’t have asked for a better band to help bring these songs to life.”

Satch is on a world tour which includes a string of UK winter shows.

JOE SATRIANI SHOCKWAVE WORLD TOUR

Sep 17: Nantes Zenith, France Sep 18: Boisseuil Espace du Crouzy, France Sep 19: Bordeaux Theatre Femina, France Sep 20: Toulouse Casino Barriere, France Sep 21: Marseille Silo, France Sep 22: Lyon Amphitheatre de la Cite Internationale, France Sep 24: Paris Grand Rex, France Sep 25: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, France Sep 26: Heerlen Limburg Hall, Netherlands Sep 27: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium Sep 28: Groningen De Oosterpoort, Netherlands Oct 03: Salle Garnier, Monte Carlo Oct 05: Milan Teatro Della Luna, Italy Oct 06: Florence Teatro Obihall, Italy Oct 07: Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy Oct 08: San Benedetto del Tronto Palariviera, Italy Oct 09: Budapest Patria Hall, Hungary Oct 11: Sofia National Palace Of Culture, Bulgaria Oct 12: Bucharest Sala Polivalenta, Romania Oct 13: Cluj-Napoca Sala Polivalenta, Romania Oct 14: Bratislava Aegon Arena, Slovakia Oct 15: Prague Disport Arena, Czech Republic Oct 16: Trinec Werk Arena, Czech Republic Oct 18: Warsaw Torwar, Poland Oct 19: Tall;inn Rock Cafe, Estonia Oct 20: Helsinki Circus, Finland Oct 22: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden Oct 23: Aalborg Skraaen, Denmark Oct 25: Munich Circus Krone, Germany Oct 26: Hamburg Laeishalle, Germany Oct 27: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany Oct 28: Stuttgart Theaterhaus, Germany Oct 29: Lausanne Salle Metropole, Switzerland Oct 30: Bochum Ruhrcongress, Germany Nov 01: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK Nov 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK Nov 03: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK Nov 04: Sheffield City Hall, UK Nov 05: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK Nov 07: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK Nov 08: Bristol Colston Hall, UK Nov 09: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK Nov 10: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK

