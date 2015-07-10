Satriani streams Shockwave title track

Joe Satriani is streaming the title track from his upcoming album Shockwave Supernova.

The guitarist’s 15th solo album – named after his alter ego – is out on July 24. It was recorded with producer John Cuniberti and sees Satch working with keyboardist and guitarist Mike Keneally, drummer Marco Minnemann and bassist Bryan Beller.

He says: “I couldn’t have asked for a better band to help bring these songs to life.”

Satch is on a world tour which includes a string of UK winter shows.

JOE SATRIANI SHOCKWAVE WORLD TOUR

