Sasquatch, Melechesh and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be celebrating the debut album from LA-based stoner rockers Sasquatch!

And we’ll be spinning the new tune from Melechesh featuring Max Cavalera, as well as music inspired by some of the world’s recent quiet revolutions, so expect tunes from Pantera, Clutch, Rise Against, Black Label Society and Warrior Soul.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that Katy Perry used a giant tiger, Lenny Kravitz and backing dancers dressed as sharks to wow the crowds with her Super Bowl halftime performance. The US singer rattled through a medley of hits during a 12-minute concert that also included a guest appearance from rapper Missy Elliott. Which got us thinking…

What’s the best live spectacle you’ve seen and why? Slipknot turned our heads a few short weeks ago. Tool at Download, Rush’s Time Machine tour…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.