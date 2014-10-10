Sabo gets his kicks managing his pals in Down

Skid Row guitarist Dave Sabo says his decades-long relationship with Phil Anselmo makes him the perfect man to manage Down.

Sabo, aka Snake, juggles his Skid Row commitments with his role at management company McGhee Entertainment who look after acts like Kiss and Ted Nugent.

And Sabo has been pulling the strings behind the scenes for Down for the last nine years.

He tells 93.3 WMMR: “It’s something that I absolutely love. I get to work with my friends. And I think they feel that they can trust me, that I’ll always be on their side. I’m always on the side of the artist.

“So if I’m dealing with a record label or other managers, I’m always going to defend the people I work with. Phil and I have a 20-year history together, and I have to protect that and I have to protect that band – it’s one of the most important things in my life.

“So it’s not a chore, and it’s not a job – it’s something that I cherish.”

Sabo said earlier this year that Skid Row have no interest in reuniting with former frontman Sebastian Bach.