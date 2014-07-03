Sabo cool on idea of Bach reunion

Skid Row guitarist Dave Sabo says he has no interest in reuniting the band with former frontman Sebastian Bach.

Saba, AKA Snake, says he is thrilled with the way things are going with the band and that there is no desire to get the classic line-up back together.

Johnny Solinger has fronted Skid Row since 1999.

Sabo tells Planet Loud Rock: “We’re constantly asked about a reunion and have been since the 20th anniversary and the offers have been phenomenal but, for me, I don’t know, at this point I don’t have an interest in it.

“It’s not like I have any hatred for it or anything like that, I’m where I’m at right now and it feels really good.”

He also discusses the band’s early days and recalls the fact his friend Jon Bon Jovi championed Skid Row led to accusations they were a manufactured act.

He adds: “We had to overcome the fact that a lot of people thought we were only there because we were a fabricated band by Jon. They saw me and Jon and the whole brothers in arms thing and some people saw it as nepotism at its highest which, in turn, made us work all that much harder. Then, when those people saw us live, that’s when they started to get it.”

Skid Row release a new EP, Rise Of The Damnation Army – United World Rebellion: Chapter Two, on Monday, August 4.