Sabbath fans to gather at early rehearsal room

A group of Black Sabbath fans will gather in the rehearsal space where the band honed their sound for a listening party this weekend.

Up to 50 people are expected to attend the Ozzy Zig, The Witch + The Warpig event at Birmingham’s Newtown Community Centre on September 20 (Sunday) where 1970 albums Black Sabbath and Paranoid will be played and a range of Sabbath-related items will be on display in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the band’s debut.

The event was organised by rock historian Rob Horrocks, who is the man behind a Birmingham walking tour called Crossroads Of Sabbath.

Horrocks tells the Birmingham Mail: “Black Sabbath are the world’s most successful rock band to have come from such a small area. People have always talked about the influence of the Beatles but I wonder if, in 100 years time, they will be talking about Black Sabbath more.

“The community centre was new at the time, but it still has the original parquet floor on which Sabbath used to practice. So this is a chance to hear how the songs they wrote in here – like Black Sabbath – would have sounded to them.

Ozzy Zig, The Witch + The Warpig runs from 3.30pm to 6pm and admission is with a ticket only. Tickets are available at www.crossroadsofsabbath.com

Sabbath this month announced the first leg of their 2016 The End tour.