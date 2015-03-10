Sabaton to issue Heroes deluxe edition

Sabaton will release a deluxe version of their 2014 album Heroes in April.

The Swedish metallers will issue the limited edition, three-disc package on April 6 via Nuclear Blast. It includes two CDs of live tracks recorded on last year’s Sabaton Cruise, as well as the original Heroes album.

The package is limited to 5000 copies worldwide.

Meanwhile, Sabaton star in the current issue of Metal Hammer magazine, in which singer Joakim Broden encourages up-and-coming bands to keep going, even when things don’t look so promising.

He says: “For fuck’s sake, if we can make it, with all the mistakes we’ve made – if somebody comes and does it right, they’ll run past us in a heartbeat. There’s no manual to heavy metal.”

Heroes Deluxe Edition tracklist

Disc 1 - Heroes

Night Witches 2. No Bullets Fly 3. Smoking Snakes 4. Inmate 4859 5. To Hell And Back 6. The Ballad Of Bull 7. Resist And Bite 8. Soldier Of 3 Armies 9. Far From The Fame 10. Hearts Of Iron

Disc 2 - Live from The Sabaton Cruise 2014

Night Witches 2. To Hell And Back 3. Smoking Snakes 4. Far From The Fame 5. Resist And Bite 6. Soldier Of 3 Armies 7. Carolus Rex 8. Gott Mit Uns [God With Us] 9. Karolinens Bön [The Carolean’s Prayer] 10. 1648 11. En Livstid I Krig [A Lifetime Of War] 12. Twilight Of The Thunder Gods

Disc 3 - Live from The Sabaton Cruise 2014