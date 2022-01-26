Sabaton postpone UK/European tour due to COVID-19 restrictions on live events

Sabaton have postponed their European The Tour to End All Tours dates.

The Swedes were scheduled to begin their 26 city, 17 country tour in Oslo on March 4, with The Hu and Lordi in tow, but have been forced to shelve the dates due to on-going uncertainties about staging live events in the midst of the current pandemic.

A statement from the band reads:‘’Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on global live events and travel we are forced to postpone our European arena tour that was supposed to happen in March/April 2022.We have already secured new dates and they will be revealed as soon as all the final details are set. Stay tuned, your tickets will be valid.”

In the UK, the band were due to play shows in London, Leeds, Cardiff and Glasgow.

The Swedes recently released Soldier Of Heaven as the second single from their forthcoming The War To End All Wars album., due on March 4 via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking about the new song, bassist Pär Sundström says, “We already released the Christmas Truce and here comes another song which shows the diversity of the new album. In the early listening sessions of the new album this one was noted among most people as a top song and we know that this will be a powerful sing-a-long anthem on future concerts.”