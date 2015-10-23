S.O.D debut Speak English Or Die set for reissue

The 30th anniversary of S.O.D’s debut album Speak English Or Die will be marked with a reissue next month.

Megaforce will release the package on November 27 and it is expected to include the original album as well as early demos by Crab Society North, the band that spawned Stormtroopers Of Death (S.O.D).

The band was a side project for Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, who recruited Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, former Anthrax bassist Dan Lilker and Psychos member Billy Milano, who handled vocals.

Ian wrote songs based on the musings of a character he drew called Sargent D.

S.O.D followed up their debut with 1999’s Bigger Than The Devil and 2007 effort Rise Of The Infidels.