Rutherford: Mechanics kept Genesis going

Mike Rutherford believes his side-project Mike + The Mechanics helped give Genesis more longevity.

The guitarist is currently touring the US with vocalists Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar, marking the 30th anniversary of the Mechanics’ debut release.

Rutherford tells the Boston Globe: “Most band members start a solo career because they’re not happy in their main band.

“In our case, we were having a gas with Genesis. But we’d been together for quite a few years. It was a bit like, ‘Let’s just try bait of variety, make the page a little bigger.’

“In a funny way it helped keep Genesis going for a lot longer.”

Mechanics tracks, and solo material from the rest of Genesis, feature alongside Genesis songs in last year’s R-Kive set – and Rutherford says the band were trying to make a point.

“A lot of people don’t tie it all in,” he explains. “People say to me, ‘Was Phil Collins the drummer?’ Or they say, ‘Was Peter Gabriel in Genesis?’ Or, ‘You’re in Mike + The Mechanics as well?’

“When we put the whole package together it has a kind of continuity – it shows the whole picture rather well, I think.”

