Rush to get new Canadian honour

Rush are to be given honourary degrees by a Canadian university next week, it's been confirmed.

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart will add the awards from their home nation to a clutch that includes multiple Junos, induction into the Canadian Hall Of Fame, a Governor General’s Performing Arts decoration and elevation to the Order Of Canada.

It’s the first round of honourary degrees given by Nipissing University, Ontario. Vice chancellor Mike DeGagne says; “The honourees are remarkable Canadians who have helped make our world better. It is very rewarding that they recognise the distinct value of the university, and support our mission and vision to the externes that they are accepting our highest honour.”

Lee, Lifeson and Peart will receive their doctorates on June 12. Six other titles are to be handed out at various ceremonies – the other recipients are novelist Giles Blunt, neurosurgeon Donald Weaver, leading nurse Mary Ferguson-Pare, linguist Muriel Sawyer, social justice advocate Frances Lankin and business leader Ron Jamieson.

