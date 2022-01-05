Trending

Rush release trailer for official pinball machine

New Rush pinball machine from Stern Pinball features both Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson

Rush 1978
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

The list of rock bands immortalised in pinball machines is long and legendary. Even of The Who, who's Pinball Wizard cemented rock'n'roll and the crazy flipping fingers of pinball didn't actually release their own Tommy (what else?) pinball machine until 1993, the likes of KISS, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Aerosmith have all been immortalised in the arcade classic. Now it's the turn of Canadian prog trio Rush.

You can watch a trailer below for the brand new Rush pinball machine from makers Stern Pinball to a soundtrack of the band's 1981 classic Tom Sawyer, which also features in the game. Other Rush songs featured include La Villa Strangiato, Cygnus X-1 (Book One: The Voyage and Book Two: Hemispheres), 2112, Red Barchetta, Subdivisions, Headlong Flight, Far Cry, One Little Victory, Working Man, The Spirit Of Radio, Freewill, The Big Money, Limelight, Fly By Night and Bastille Day.

"Stern’s Rush pinball machines, reflect the energy, excitement, and experience of a live Rush concert," say makers Stern Pinball. "In this epic music pinball adventure, players will travel with Rush through time. Immersed in exclusive Rush concert footage and guided by custom speech from Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee, and fellow Canadian Rock Hall of Famer, Ed Robertson of the Barenaked Ladies, players will experience Rush and their iconic music as never before.

"Travel back in time with Rush by shooting pinballs through a custom sculpted, electromagnetic Time Machine.  Players will explore Red BarchettaSubdivisions, and Fly By Night Multiball action.  The Rush Premium and LE model pinball experience includes a motorised ramp with custom lighting effects and a custom sculpted Clockwork Angels Clock, inspired from Neil Peart’s bass drum from their Time Machine Tour.  This motorized clock illuminates, and when it strikes midnight players will be transported to a Headlong Fight Multiball frenzy."

There are three different versions of the new Rush machine: Pro, Premium and a Limited Edition, of which there will only be 100 machines, and which retails at a wallet-busting $6,899!

More info.

