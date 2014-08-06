Peart details part 2 of his autobiography

Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart will publish the second instalment of his autobiography in November, he's confirmed.

Far And Near: On Days Like These is the follow-up to 2011 title Far And Away: A Prize Every Time, and details three years of his life and music.

It’s collated from open letters first published on his website. Publishers ECW say: “Whether navigating the backroads of Louisiana or Thuringia, exploring the snowy Quebec woods, or performing onstage, Neil Peart has stories to tell.

Far and Near brings together reflections as he celebrates seasons, landscapes and characters, travels roads and trails, receives honours, climbs mountains, composes and performs music. With passionate insight, wry humor and an adventurous spirit, once again he takes readers on the road, behind the scenes, and into the inner workings of an ever-inquisitive mind.”

Far And Near is published on November 20 (October 14 in North America) and will be available as a hardback and ebook.