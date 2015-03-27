Rush open book on artistic journey

A book celebrating the relationship between Rush and artist Hugh Syme is to be published on May 1, it’s been announced.

The Art Of Rush: Serving A Life Sentence will feature original illustrations, paintings and photos by Syme, who’s designed all the band’s artwork since 1975’s Caress Of Steel.

The 272-page coffee table volume was penned by music journalist Stephen Humphries and includes interviews with Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart, along with Syme himself.

Drummer Peart says: “From the first time Hugh and I met, we shared a level of communication that would sustain us through all the years of discussing art by long distance.

“We had the same values and tastes in images and design, and simply spoke the same language. That’s why I off-handedly referred to him one time as ‘serving a life sentence as my art director.’”

The book will be available in three versions: a Classic Edition, a signed, individually numbered Special Edition limited to 250 copies, and a Roadcase Deluxe Limited Edition featuring custom slipcase, signed lithograph and metal-plated casing. Only 100 of these will be available and all will be autographed by Syme and band.

Pre-orders begin today (March 27) from 2pm GMT directly via their Backstage Club.

Rush were awarded a Juno in their homeland earlier this month for their humanitarian work. They’re gearing up to embark on what could be their final large-scale tour.