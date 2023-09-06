Runrig singer Bruce Guthro dies, aged 62

Bruce Guthro, singer with Celtic-rock veterans Runrig, has died, aged 62, the band have announced.

The band announced their singer's passing in a statement on their social media pages, stating that Guthro had been fighting a battle against cancer.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts and with profound sadness that we inform you of the news that Bruce passed away last night, having finally lost a long battle with cancer that has stretched back many years," the band said in the statement.

"Everyone associated with Runrig is heartbroken at the loss of a dear friend and such a special musical colleague.

"Our immediate thoughts and prayers at this time are with Kim, Dylan and Jodie."

Guthro, a singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia in Canada, joined Runrig in 1998 after original singer Donnie Munro left the band following the release of the band's ninth studio album Mara in 1995, to take up a career in politics.

Guthro's first album with the band was 1999's In Search of Angels and he remained with the band until they finally bowed out with a show at Stirling's City Park called The Last Dance, in 2018. The band final album, The Story, was released in 2016.