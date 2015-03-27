Royal Thunder Wake Up

Royal Thunder have unleashed the audio of Wake Up. It’s taken from forthcoming album Crooked Doors, the follow-up to 2012’s CVI. So what’s Wake Up about?

“What do you want to change?” asks vocalist Mel Parsons. “Then change it! Wake up and move forward. Looking back will hold you back.”

So there.

Crooked Doors can be pre-ordered now from Relapse and iTunes. The latter includes instant downloads of Glow, Forget You and Time Machine.

The band join Rival Sons and Halestorm for a brief Western US tour in June.

Jun 5 - Anaheim, CA: The Grove Jun 6 - San Francisco, CA: The Regency Ballroom Jun 8 - Portland, OR: Roseland Theater Jun 9 - Seattle, WA: Showbox SoDo Jun 10 - Boise, ID: Revolution Center Jun 12 - Missoula, MT: Wilma Theatre Jun 13 - Spokane, WA: Knitting Factory Jun 14 - Vancouver, BC: Commodore Ballroom