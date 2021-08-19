Royal Blood release thunderous cover of Metallica's Sad But True

As Metallica prepare for the release of their 30th anniversary reissue of The Black Album, we're treated to yet another door on the band's sonic advent calendar as they share a bevy of covers and previously-unheard recordings.

The latest offerings include Royal Blood's take on Sad But True, alongside a cover of Of Wolf And Man by Goodnight, Texas, as well as a remaster of the latter track recorded live in Germany in 1993.

Royal Blood's rendition of Sad But True consists of their trademark fuzz-laden, buzzing riffs and thunderous percussion. An unsurprising formula from the rock duo, but with brilliantly noisy results – this stuff could blast a hole through steel.

Goodnight, Texas' Of Wolf And Man is a folk rock ditty made up of atmospheric twinkling guitars and delicate vocals. Meanwhile, Metallica's remastered version of the track is a crushing, messily-distorted wall of pure thrash, dedicated by Hetfield to "all you fucking crazy animals out there", and performed live at Germany's Maimarktgelände in Mannheim, on May 22 in 1993.

The covers will appear on Metallica's charity covers album, entitled The Blacklist, featuring 53 artists such as Corey Taylor, Ghost, St.Vincent, Weezer and many more. The compilation is scheduled for release on September 10, alongside a massive deluxe reissue of The Black Album, which was recently unboxed by former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted in a new video.

Listen to the new anniversary releases below: