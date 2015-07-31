Rory Gallagher, Son House in The Blues Magazine

The Blues Magazine No.23 is on sale now, featuring an in-depth look at the early life of Rory Gallagher.

Acclaimed by Hendrix, and with the world at their feet, power trio Taste succumbed to petty jealousy and in-fighting fuelled by the growing status of their guitarist Rory Gallagher. This is the story of the Irish icon’s early years and the brilliant but forgotten band that launched a true working class hero.

Elsewhere in the edition, we track the history of Robert Johnson mentor Son House, explore Vintage Trouble’s very long-awaited second album, catch up with Leon Bridges – the Texan soul sensation on everybody’s lips – and go behind the scenes with Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen’s blues band Delta Deep.

Bernie Marsden, Oli Brown, Black Key Dan Auerbach, Huey Morgan and Detroit’s 1967 year of reckoning are also covered.

On top of a stack of news and reviews, your exclusive 12-track CD provides thrilling cuts to stir your soul, including music from Buddy Guy, Blackberry Smoke, Long John Laundry, Dan Patlansky and others.

The Blues Magazine No.23 is on sale now in outlets across the UK and via TeamRock.com – and subcriptions are also available.

CD tracklist

1. Barrence Whitfield & The Savages: Incarceration Casserole 2. Buddy Guy: Born To Play Guitar 3. Omar Coleman: Man Like Me 4. The Dead Reds: Honey 5. Dan Patlansky: Fetch Your Spade 6. John Presley: Come Calling 7. Banditos: Cry Baby Cry 8. Laurence Jones: Stop Moving The House 9. Blackberry Smoke: Rock And Roll Again 10. Dirty Thrills: Hourglass 11. Buck & Evans: Impossible 12. Long John Laundry: Get Yo Ass Up In Da Air (live)