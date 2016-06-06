Rootwork premiere video for Code Talker

Farnborough doom-pop trio Rootwork are premiering their new video for Code Talker exclusively with TeamRock.

The track – taken from their Gallows Humour EP – will be available as a single on June 24 through. Ubiquity Project Records.

Says frontman Max Woodhams: “It’s about a person struggling to overcome an internal change, which manifests itself in aggressive behaviour, split personalities and deception. It’s the heaviest song on the EP and we wanted the video to reflect this – the deception angle is covered by an old guard mask we found in our guitarist’s garage!”

