Munroe quits Metal Church

Ronny Munroe has left Metal Chuch, he’s announced.

The band say they regret his decision to quit after a ten-year stint – but they understand it.

They report in a statement: “After four albums and many great performances, lead vocalist Ronny will be leaving to pursue other interests. We wish him success with his new endeavours.

“We want you to know that Metal Church is still very much alive, and we will have some big announcements for you in the very near future.”

Munro says: “I have decided to step down as vocalist of Metal Church. I would like to thank my beloved fans for your continued support. Exciting works are in the making, so stand by.”

He joined the band in 2004 and remained until they split five years later, returning as part of their reunion in 2012. He signed up with Trans Siberian Orchestra in 2011 and released third solo album Electric Wake earlier this year.