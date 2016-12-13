Ronnie Baker Brooks streams new track Long Story Short

Ronnie Baker Brooks has made his new track Long Story Short available to stream exclusively with TeamRock.

It’s taken from his upcoming album Times Have Changed. His first new album in 10 years launches on January 20 next year via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

Brooks worked with Steve Jordan on the album, which was recorded in Memphis.

Jordan says: “I decided to go to Memphis and Nashville for the particular musicians and studios I wanted to engage.

“As it turns out, Ronnie had done a few of his previous recordings in Memphis, so he felt right at home.”

Brooks refers to Jordan as “a walking encyclopaedia of music detail and equipment.” He adds: “Once we got the ball rolling, my confidence went higher and higher.

“I’m a better musician for this experience.”

Times Have Changed was recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis, the home of Al Green, Syl Johnson and Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland.

On writing the album Brooks says: “It’s like having a baby. You see it come to life. Once you play it live, it grows even more.

“That was the most fun part of it, for me – the creative side. Coming up with a song people can relate to, and you relate to, it just snowballs.

“It’s almost like therapy for me.”

Ronnie Baker Brooks Times Have changed tracklist

Show Me (feat. Steve Cropper) Doing Too Much (feat. “Big Head” Todd Mohr) Twine Time (feat. Lonnie Brooks Times Have Changed (feat. Al Kapone) Long Story Short Give Me Your Love (Love Song) (feat. Angie Stone) Give The Baby Anything The Baby Wants (feat. Big Head Todd Mohr & Eddie Willis) Old Love (feat. Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland) Come On Up (feat. Felix Cavaliere & Lee Roy Parnell) Wham Bam Thank You Sam When I Was We

Ronnie Baker Brooks reveals new album Times Have Changed