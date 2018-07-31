Rolling Stones to curate new blues compilation

The Rolling Stones have curated a blues compilation which is to be released later this year.
They’ve teamed up with BMG and Universal for the collection titled Confessin’ The Blues which will arrive on November 9. The two-disc set features a total of 42 tracks from artists including Howlin’ Wolf, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, B.B. King, Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker.
The Stones have long supported the blues and launched the album Blue & Lonesome in 2016.
Frontman Mick Jagger said: “The first Muddy Waters album that was really popular was Muddy Waters At Newport, which was the first album I ever bought.”
While guitarist Keith Richards added: “If you don't know the blues there's no point in picking up the guitar and playing rock and roll or any other form of popular music.”
A portion of proceeds from sales will go towards Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation which provides education on the genre through scholarships, music clinics and live shows.
President and CEO of The Blues Heaven Foundation, Jacqueline Dixon, says: “We are extremely honoured, grateful and humbled that Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation has been included in such an astonishing project.
“It means so much that my father’s dream of creating an organisation that promotes, protects and preserves the Blues for future generations is being recognised and supported by artists that have achieved so much.”
The cover art was designed by Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and will be released on 2CD, vinyl and as a 5x10-inch vinyl book pack.
All versions will come with liner notes by music journalist Colin Larkin, while the book pack will include art card prints by illustrator Christoph Mueller.
Find the cover art and tracklist below.
Confessin’ The Blues tracklist
Disc 1
1. Muddy Waters - Rollin’ Stone
2 Howlin’ Wolf - Little Red Rooster
3. John Lee Hooker - Boogie Chillen
4. Little Walter - Hate To See You Go
5. Chuck Berry - Little Queenie
6. Bo Diddley - You Can’t Judge A Book By It’s Cover
7. Eddie Taylor - Ride ‘Em On Down
8. Slim Harpo - I’m A King Bee
9. Magic Sam - All Your Love
10. Elmore James - Dust My Broom
11. Little Walter - Just Your Fool
12. Muddy Waters I Want To Be Loved
13. Big Bill Broonzy - Key To The Highway
14. Robert Johnson - Love In Vain Blues
15. Mississippi Fred McDowell - You Gotta Move
16. Jimmy Reed - Bright Lights, Big City
17. Big Maceo - Worried Life Blues
18. Little Johnny Taylor - Everybody Knows About My Good Thing (Part 1)
19. Howlin’ Wolf - Commit A Crime
20. Otis Rush - I Can’t Quit You Baby
21. Jay McShann & Walter Brown - Confessin’ The Blues
Disc 2
1. Howlin’ Wolf - Just Like I Treat You
2. Little Walter - I Got To Go
3. Chuck Berry - Carol
4. Bo Diddley - Mona
5. Muddy Waters - I Just Want To Make Love To You
6. Elmore James - Blues Before Sunrise
7. Eddie Taylor - Bad Boy
8. Boy Blue - Boogie Children
9. Jimmy Reed - Little Rain
10. Robert Johnson - Stop Breakin’ Down Blues
11. Reverend Robert Wilkins - The Prodigal Son
12. Lightnin’ Slim - Hoodoo Blues
13. Billy Boy Arnold - Don’t Stay Out All Night
14. Bo Diddley - Craw Dad
15. Dale Hawkins - Suzie Q
16. Amos Milburn - Down The Road Apiece
17. Howlin’ Wolf - Little Baby
18. Little Walter - Blue And Lonesome
19. B.B. King - Rock Me Baby
20. Buddy Guy - Damn Right I’ve Got The Blues
21. Muddy Waters - Mannish Boy