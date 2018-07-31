Rolling Stones to curate new blues compilation

The Rolling Stones have curated a blues compilation which is to be released later this year.

They’ve teamed up with BMG and Universal for the collection titled Confessin’ The Blues which will arrive on November 9. The two-disc set features a total of 42 tracks from artists including Howlin’ Wolf, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, B.B. King, Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker.

The Stones have long supported the blues and launched the album Blue & Lonesome in 2016.

Frontman Mick Jagger said: “The first Muddy Waters album that was really popular was Muddy Waters At Newport, which was the first album I ever bought.”

While guitarist Keith Richards added: “If you don't know the blues there's no point in picking up the guitar and playing rock and roll or any other form of popular music.”

A portion of proceeds from sales will go towards Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation which provides education on the genre through scholarships, music clinics and live shows.

President and CEO of The Blues Heaven Foundation, Jacqueline Dixon, says: “We are extremely honoured, grateful and humbled that Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation has been included in such an astonishing project.

“It means so much that my father’s dream of creating an organisation that promotes, protects and preserves the Blues for future generations is being recognised and supported by artists that have achieved so much.”

The cover art was designed by Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and will be released on 2CD, vinyl and as a 5x10-inch vinyl book pack.

All versions will come with liner notes by music journalist Colin Larkin, while the book pack will include art card prints by illustrator Christoph Mueller.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Confessin’ The Blues tracklist

Disc 1

1. Muddy Waters - Rollin’ Stone

2 Howlin’ Wolf - Little Red Rooster

3. John Lee Hooker - Boogie Chillen

4. Little Walter - Hate To See You Go

5. Chuck Berry - Little Queenie

6. Bo Diddley - You Can’t Judge A Book By It’s Cover

7. Eddie Taylor - Ride ‘Em On Down

8. Slim Harpo - I’m A King Bee

9. Magic Sam - All Your Love

10. Elmore James - Dust My Broom

11. Little Walter - Just Your Fool

12. Muddy Waters I Want To Be Loved

13. Big Bill Broonzy - Key To The Highway

14. Robert Johnson - Love In Vain Blues

15. Mississippi Fred McDowell - You Gotta Move

16. Jimmy Reed - Bright Lights, Big City

17. Big Maceo - Worried Life Blues

18. Little Johnny Taylor - Everybody Knows About My Good Thing (Part 1)

19. Howlin’ Wolf - Commit A Crime

20. Otis Rush - I Can’t Quit You Baby

21. Jay McShann & Walter Brown - Confessin’ The Blues

Disc 2

1. Howlin’ Wolf - Just Like I Treat You

2. Little Walter - I Got To Go

3. Chuck Berry - Carol

4. Bo Diddley - Mona

5. Muddy Waters - I Just Want To Make Love To You

6. Elmore James - Blues Before Sunrise

7. Eddie Taylor - Bad Boy

8. Boy Blue - Boogie Children

9. Jimmy Reed - Little Rain

10. Robert Johnson - Stop Breakin’ Down Blues

11. Reverend Robert Wilkins - The Prodigal Son

12. Lightnin’ Slim - Hoodoo Blues

13. Billy Boy Arnold - Don’t Stay Out All Night

14. Bo Diddley - Craw Dad

15. Dale Hawkins - Suzie Q

16. Amos Milburn - Down The Road Apiece

17. Howlin’ Wolf - Little Baby

18. Little Walter - Blue And Lonesome

19. B.B. King - Rock Me Baby

20. Buddy Guy - Damn Right I’ve Got The Blues

21. Muddy Waters - Mannish Boy