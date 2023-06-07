The Rolling Stones play it cool with their Start Me Up iced coffee kit - just in time for summer

The Rolling Stones have teamed up with coffee-maker Keurig to release a limited edition Start Me Up iced coffee kit.

Along with the K-Iced coffee machine, the rock’n’roll icons have also put their name to a medium roast coffee blend and tumbler, complete with the band’s famous Hot Lips logo. And as if that wasn’t enough to drink in, the Stones and Keurig have also devised a curated Spotify playlist featuring artists including Led Zeppelin, Curtis Mayfield, Bob Marley and, of course, the Rolling Stones themselves.

The Rolling Stones tell uDiscoverMusic: “We’re thrilled to be branching into the iced coffee space with Keurig. We’ve collaborated to bring this limited-edition product to life and give fans a new way to fuel their day.”

Becky Opdyke, senior vice president of coffee marketing at Keurig Dr. Pepper, adds: “The Rolling Stones is a household name and widely considered as one of the most definitive bands in history. As their first-ever coffee collaboration, we’re excited to bring their lively spirit to life through our limited edition Start Me Up iced coffee kit.

“Whether you’re a routine iced coffee drinker, a long-time Rolling Stones fan, or want to simply amplify your coffee drinking habits, we invite consumers to infuse a little rock and roll energy into their iced coffee experience.”

You can buy the Start Me Up kit, coffee and tumbler direct from the Keurig website.

