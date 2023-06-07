The Rolling Stones play it cool with their Start Me Up iced coffee kit - just in time for summer

By Scott Munro
The Rolling Stones and Keurig team up over an iced latte to release the Start Me Up iced coffee kit, including branded coffee and tumbler

The Rolling Stones have teamed up with coffee-maker Keurig to release a limited edition Start Me Up iced coffee kit.

Along with the K-Iced coffee machine, the rock’n’roll icons have also put their name to a medium roast coffee blend and tumbler, complete with the band’s famous Hot Lips logo. And as if that wasn’t enough to drink in, the Stones and Keurig have also devised a curated Spotify playlist featuring artists including Led Zeppelin, Curtis Mayfield, Bob Marley and, of course, the Rolling Stones themselves.

The Rolling Stones tell uDiscoverMusic: “We’re thrilled to be branching into the iced coffee space with Keurig. We’ve collaborated to bring this limited-edition product to life and give fans a new way to fuel their day.”

Becky Opdyke, senior vice president of coffee marketing at Keurig Dr. Pepper, adds: “The Rolling Stones is a household name and widely considered as one of the most definitive bands in history. As their first-ever coffee collaboration, we’re excited to bring their lively spirit to life through our limited edition Start Me Up iced coffee kit.

“Whether you’re a routine iced coffee drinker, a long-time Rolling Stones fan, or want to simply amplify your coffee drinking habits, we invite consumers to infuse a little rock and roll energy into their iced coffee experience.”

You can buy the Start Me Up kit, coffee and tumbler direct from the Keurig website.

