Roger Waters' This Is Not A Drill tour gig in Prague on May 25 to be screened live in cinemas in over 50 countries

Roger Waters has announced a special live broadcast of his This Is Not A Drill tour show from the O2 Arena in Prague on May 25. The worldwide live event will be distributed by Trafalgar Releasing in over 1,500 cinemas across more than 50 countries, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment.



Pink Floyd's former leader kicked off the European leg of his This Is Not A Drill tour with two shows at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal on March 17 and 18.



Billed as his first ever Farewell Tour, the global cinema event, directed by Sean Evans, will give fans the chance to see and hear his critically acclaimed live show in full cinematic glory. Described as "a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive", the film will include 20 Pink Floyd and Roger Waters songs, including Us & Them, Comfortably Numb, Wish You Were Here, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Is This The Life We Really Want? and recent Waters song The Bar.



UK newspaper The Times has hailed the show as "one of the most eye-catching, imaginative, well executed examples of arena rock you’ll ever see."



“We are excited to give fans around the world the opportunity to experience such an iconic concert performance live on the big screen,” says Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment.



Tickets for the event will be available on Tuesday 25 April, when full cinema listings and times will be announced on the film's website.

Watch the trailer below:

Yesterday, April 17, Waters stated he is still planning on performing in Frankfurt, despite his show there being cancelled by the city's council over claims of anti-Semitism.



Last month, a petition was launched against Frankfurt City Council's show cancellation, and was signed by Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello, Brian Eno and Eric Clapton, among others.



“Frankfurt Council were legally required to respond to Roger Waters [sic] interim injunction by midnight April 14,” Waters says. “Did they? Nobody knows? We can only guess at what’s going on in Frankfurt? Are they playing for time? Who knows?

“Not that it matters much! We’re coming anyway! Because human rights matter! Because free speech matters! Yes!

“Frankfurt City Council, we remember Kristallnacht! Like Sophie Scholl our fathers stood with those three thousand Jewish men and today we stand with the Palestinians! We’re coming to Frankfurt on the 28th of May! [sic] Love, R.”



