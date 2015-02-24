Roger Hodgson plans 2016 London return

Former Supertramp frontman Roger Hodgson will perform a one-off show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 29 2016, he’s confirmed.

It’s his first appearance in the UK since his six-date tour of 2013 – and he’s promised fans a “magical evening” of entertainment.

Hodgson says: “There are many wonderful venues in the world, but there’s only one Albert Hall. I’m delighted to be returning to my home country to play for everyone.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on February 27 (Friday) via the Albert Hall box office and The Ticket Factory.