Roger Hodgson adds UK show

Roger Hodgson has added a UK date to his 2016 tour, after his previously-announced performance sold out.

He’ll now appear at the London Palladium on April 28, the night before he plays the Royal Albert Hall.

Former Supertramp frontman Hodgson says: “I’m thrilled that we could add a second show. Being a Brit, the Palladium brings back many memories, and I look forward to playing on that legendary stage.”

He says of his plans for the show: “From School to Breakfast In America to The Logical Song and Fool’s Overture and many more, I’ll be celebrating the songs that I wrote on my life journey – many of which were inspired by my English upbringing.

“I’m very glad my UK fans are getting another opportunity to have Breakfast with me.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on October 9 (Friday).