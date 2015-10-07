Roger Hodgson adds UK show

Roger Hodgson has added a UK date to his 2016 tour, after his previously-announced performance sold out.
He’ll now appear at the London Palladium on April 28, the night before he plays the Royal Albert Hall.
Former Supertramp frontman Hodgson says: “I’m thrilled that we could add a second show. Being a Brit, the Palladium brings back many memories, and I look forward to playing on that legendary stage.”
He says of his plans for the show: “From School to Breakfast In America to The Logical Song and Fool’s Overture and many more, I’ll be celebrating the songs that I wrote on my life journey – many of which were inspired by my English upbringing.
“I’m very glad my UK fans are getting another opportunity to have Breakfast with me.”