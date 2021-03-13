Roger Dean announces very first NFT Drop

Roger Dean has announced his very first NFT Drop. The digital pack will feature limited editions of three exclusive digital art pieces, each a component of his new Allurium series, in collaboration with NFT studio THE MTAPHR.

Floating Islands, originally painted in 1993 and which served as the cover of Yes offshoot band ABWH's 1993 album An Evening Of Yes Music Plus recorded at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California in 1989, will be exclusively available on the digital asset marketplace NiftyGateway this coming Tuesday, March 16.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique files that live on a digital ledger called a blockchain and are able to verify ownership of a work of digital art (although not full ownership). Buyers can display the digital artwork they represent and may be able to resell later.

“There has been a growing volume of hearsay and rumour about this technology (NFT’s)," says Dean. "It sounded strange and interesting, so after a number of approaches from friends and colleagues, I decided to try it out. The best way to learn about it seemed to be, to have a go,” says Dean.

“Fortunately, at about this time I was introduced to a brilliant team of people. They all had the same idea of coming together to produce something new and wonderful. This new and wonderful ‘thing’ would be born from a magic combination of talent, experience and a sense of adventure. Whilst it may not be fair to say that we intend to go where no man has gone before, that is our direction of travel.”

