Roger Daltrey has no interest in ever seeing a hologram version of The Who

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has laughed off the prospect of the band ever being the subject of a hologram tour.

Hologram or avatar performances are nothing new in the music world. The late, great Ronnie James Dio was famously recreated as a hologram back in 2018. Before that, Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson appeared as holograms.

Most recently, the ABBA 'Voyage' show saw the Swedish pop icons at the centre of an avatar show.

But when asked by UCR if he thought The Who could ever recreate something similar to the ABBA show, Daltrey at first appeared perplexed, saying: "What, we're going to go out and do ABBA covers? I don't think so. I'd look fucking awful in a mini dress!"

When the ABBA Voyage show was explained to him the singer said: "I've never thought about it. I wouldn't want to go and see it."

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic also seemed to scoff at suggestions his former band could be reunited one day as avatars. He said: “You never know. I’ll say ‘no way’, then it’s like, ‘How much? When do we start?’”

With the chances of a real-life reunion unlikely, Oasis mainman Noel Gallagher was also tongue-in-cheek about the prospect of he and brother Liam appearing as holograms, although he was impressed with the ABBA show.

Gallagher said: “If anybody wants to do an Oasis one, give us a shout. I would be bang up for it. I’d say, Great, speak to that guy over there and then come up with a figure and then he’ll relay it to me and I’ll say either yes or no.”